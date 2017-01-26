Trump issues disaster declaration for Jan. 2 Georgia storm

Jeff Bullard, left, sits in what used to be the foyer of his home as an unidentified man stands near, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.

President Donald Trump has declared a federal disaster in southwest Georgia for a severe storm that caused extensive damage nearly three weeks before another round of tornadoes and thunderstorms devastated the same area.

A statement the White House issued Wednesday says the declaration makes federal aid available for damage inflicted Jan. 2. Assistance for individuals is available for residents of Dougherty County, while aid for government and nonprofit response efforts has been approved for Baker, Calhoun, Early, Mitchell, Turner and Worth counties.

Gov. Nathan Deal said he expects more federal aid to follow after a second wave of severe weather caused even greater destruction last weekend, killing 20 people in the Southeast: 15 in Georgia, four in Mississippi, and one in Florida.

