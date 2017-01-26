Atlanta mayor speaks out against Trump's executive orders on immigration

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed issued a statement condemning President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration.

Reed said in the statement that Atlanta is a "proud and welcoming city," adding that his administration will do everything they can to enhance civil rights for all residents.

Reed's complete statement is below:

As a member of the Cities for Action coalition for federal immigration reform, I join my fellow Mayors across the country in condemning the President’s executive orders on immigration issued yesterday.

Atlanta is proud to be a welcoming city. We are a community which has stood up for the civil and human rights of every person, and we will not waver now.

Atlanta is the leading cultural and economic center of the Southeast precisely because of our legacy of inclusion. My administration is determined to use the full strength of that position to lead with policies that uphold and enhance the civil rights of all our residents, because any threat to our constitutionally guaranteed liberty is a threat to all Atlantans.

Our city stands together. We believe the President’s executive orders violate the principles of the U.S. Constitution. We believe these orders promote dangerous public policy, eroding trust between public safety agencies and the communities they serve, which will undermine public safety in the City of Atlanta and nationwide. We believe the courts will agree.

As Mayor, I pledge that Atlanta city government will stand firm in its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, and will remain open and welcoming to all.