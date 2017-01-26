Trump calls for 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for wall

Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday that President Trump has decided to pay for the wall along the border with Mexico by using a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico.

The white house spokesman did not go into detail about how the tax would work and said the tax would be a part of an overall tax reform.

Spicer said the administration had been in "close contact with both houses" in moving forward and creating a plan to fund the wall. He pointed to the import policies of other countries and said a 20 percent import tax would put the U.S. in line with 160 other countries around the world.

"By doing that we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone," Spicer said.

A meeting scheduled for Jan. 31 was canceled this morning by Mexico's president after a series of tweets and statements from President Trump stating that Mexico would pay for the border wall.

Earlier Thursday, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed spoke out against Trump's recent executive orders on immigration.

(MORE: Atlanta mayor speaks out against Trump's executive orders on immigration)

(MORE: Advocacy groups to Trump on immigration order: 'don't do it')

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.