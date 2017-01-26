Police station evacuated after man arrives with pipe bombs looking for help

A police department was evacuated on Thursday after a man drove to the department with pipe bombs in his truck.

After the man found the pipe bombs in his recently deceased dad's belongings, he drove them to the East Precinct of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department because he didn't know what else to do, according to authorities.

Police say they evacuated the precinct as a precaution, forcing residents to go to a different precinct during the investigation.

The University of Georgia Bomb Squad took the pipe bombs to a landfill for detonation.

Police say they told the man he should have called 911 instead of actually bringing the pipe bombs to the police station, but he was ultimately not charged.

Authorities also said they were not suspicious of his deceased father, who they say specialized in explosives in the military.

