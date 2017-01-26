The Falcons fans are ready for the Super bowl

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >
There are some incredible connections to be made to the first family of the United States and Lockwood’s novels from the turn of the 19th century.More >
There are some incredible connections to be made to the first family of the United States and Lockwood’s novels from the turn of the 19th century.More >
Police say two women were arrested after being accused of stealing mail in Atlanta.More >
Police say two women were arrested after being accused of stealing mail in Atlanta.More >