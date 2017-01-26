Fulton County looks to add extra animal control officers

A total of 14 animal control officers are responsible for all of Fulton County and Atlanta dog owner Butch Wade desperately wants more staffing at Fulton County Animal Services.

“They definitely need more officers, they need more employees period,” Wade said.

Now, after a deadly dog attack, Fulton County is looking at adding several new animal service officers.

“We certainly want to address this issue,” Fulton County Chairman John Eaves. “This month alone, we've had over 700 calls in the city of Atlanta in terms of dogs.”

Fulton County leaders and city mayors met at Georgia Tech to discuss hiring up to five new animal control officers as early as next week.

The county says cities would have to pay for these extra officers, which is something Roswell Mayor Jere Wood is not supporting.

“I don’t think adding officers to the Fulton County Animal Services is going to make a difference,” Wood said. “It’s such a large area that really they're incapable of having proper response countywide.”

Instead of animal control, Wood wants his residents to call local police if an animal gets aggressive. But for his peace of mind and protection, Wade is willing to pay out of his own pocket if it helps getting more animal control officers on the street.

“Definitely,” he said. “That would be a good way to support adding the new officers.”

Fulton County leaders and city mayors will further discuss this issue during their next meeting.

