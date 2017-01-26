University of North Georgia student diagnosed with tuberculosis

A University of North Georgia student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, according to a spokesperson with the school.

The student is enrolled at the Gainesville campus.

School officials say the risk of becoming infected with tuberculosis is low, but they say they're taking precautions to make sure everyone on campus is safe.

School administrators say they're working with the Georgia Department of Health to see if anyone else at the school is infected. The health department will conduct free screenings next week on campus for about 250 students who may have had contact with the impacted student.

