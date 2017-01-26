Atlanta mayor responds to city hall bribery scandal

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed spoke to CBS46 about Elvin R. Mitchell, the Atlanta businessman who admitted to paying more than $1 million to get Atlanta city contracts.

This is the first time Reed has spoken publicly about the guilty plea.

MORE: Key figure in City Hall bribery scheme admits guilt)

Mitchell said in federal court Wednesday he's guilty of bribery and money laundering, paying $1 million or more to bribe "an individual" for lucrative city contracts. Mitchell admitted to paying that person over a span of five years from the beginning of Reed's first term in office until August 2015.

In court, no names were mentioned as to who that other individual might be.

"I'm very sad about what's happened with E.R. in this process," Reed said while at a ceremony to open a new playground. "But we're going to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney, which we have been doing. We're going to let the facts go wherever they lead."

After Mitchell plead guilty, U.S. Attorney John Horn said the bribes to win city contracts meant taxpayers overpaid for city contracts.

"I have confidence that the U.S. Attorney knows of which he speaks and that's why we're cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's office," Reed said.

