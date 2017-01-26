Mostly sunny, cold in Atlanta on Friday

Plan on a mostly sunny day in Atlanta on Friday with cold temperatures.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

It'll be cold in Atlanta on Friday with a breezy northwest wind in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies throughout the day. We'll likely see a freeze in metro Atlanta on Saturday morning.

Plan your day

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 34°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 34°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Mostly sunny. 43°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Mostly sunny. 43°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph. 3 PM

Mostly sunny. 49°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Mostly sunny. 49°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph. 5 PM

Mostly sunny. 48°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Mostly sunny. 48°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. 7 PM

Mostly clear. 43°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly clear. 43°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly clear. 36°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Friday

6:04 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

There is no rain in the forecast for metro Atlanta in the next seven days.

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.

Click here for the weather in Marietta.

Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.

Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains.

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.