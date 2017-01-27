Atlanta executive let go after disorderly conduct charge at restaurant

Atlanta police say a former deputy director with the mayor's office was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly being kicked out of one restaurant and being refused entry into another one.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. on January 19.

Two Atlanta police officers responded to the area outside the Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Atlanta after being flagged down by a Sergeant because of the woman's behavior, according to a police report obtained by CBS46.

One of the officers said the woman, later identified as Bettina Gardner, was kicked out of Hard Rock Cafe after causing a disturbance. The restaurant's manager says Gardner had to be asked to leave after swearing loudly while at the bar, according to the report. The manager went on to say that Gardner was approached by several employees and another manager and ultimately had to be escorted out of the restaurant.

The officer said in the report that Gardner was also refused entry into a nearby Hooters restaurant.

As both officers left their vehicles, Gardner was standing in the middle of the sidewalk cursing loudly with her words slurred, according to the report. The officer says at this point Gardner was handcuffed and put in the back of a "fully marked City of Atlanta Emergency Vehicle."

The officer says in the report that Gardner was taken to Atlanta's main precinct so she wouldn't have to be "held in the uncomfortable vehicle" while the staff at the city jail changed shifts.

While at the precinct, the officer says Gardner continued to curse and eventually started "acting in a reckless manner as to create an unreasonable risk of harm to herself," which is when she was handcuffed to holding benches, according to the report. Despite this, the officer says Gardner started banging her hands on the bench and back wall, and allegedly tried to flip herself upside down.

It was while at the precinct that the officer says it was discovered that Gardner was the deputy director of international affairs with the city of Atlanta. Gardner said she worked with the mayor's office since 2013, according to the report. The city of Atlanta says Gardner is no longer an employee of the city.

The officer says a crew from Grady Memorial Hospital responded to the precinct to check on Gardner's "level on intoxication and mental state." It was determined nothing with Gardner was life-threatening, according to the report.

Police say she was eventually taken to the City of Atlanta Pretrial Services City Jail and charged with disorderly conduct while under the influence.

