Several evacuated following DeKalb County bomb threat

The all-clear has been given and several people have returned home after a bomb threat caused many to evacuate Thursday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Candler Road near Eastwood Drive in southeast Atlanta.

According to police, a suspicious package was found, prompting the evacuation order.

Police investigated and the scene was cleared around 4 a.m. Friday morning. Those evacuated were able to return home.

It is unclear what was inside the package. It is also unknown if police have anyone in custody.

