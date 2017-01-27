Several evacuated following DeKalb County bomb threat

Sunday morning, dozens of runners laced up their shoes to run in honor of a Dekalb County woman killed last week.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >
CBS46 is digging through brand new information about the DeKalb County police officer caught on camera hitting a woman repeatedly during an arrest in June at a Chevron station on Glenwood Road.More >
The 78 year-old woman lived with her grandson and is missing under suspicious circumstances.More >
People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
Atlanta Police officer Dennis Castro was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.More >
CBS46 is looking at the impact of the closing of a controversial shelter and what's next for those who may have nowhere else to turn.More >
