Gainesville store stops selling Boston-based beer until after Super Bowl

A store in Hall County is showing their Falcon pride after banning a Boston-based beer from its shelves until after the Super Bowl.

Browns Bridge Exxon in Gainesville posted a sign in the beer aisle of the store that reads "We Will Not Be Selling Any Sam Adams Until After the Super Bowl" and ends it with the Falcons' #RiseUp hash tag. The store then posted to sign on Facebook and the post has been shared nearly 3,000 times and has almost 175 comments.

The store says it is promoting Atlanta based breweries.

Samuel Adams is brewed in Boston, which is also near the home of the New England Patriots, the Falcons opponent in Super Bowl LI.

