Man accused of throwing brick, leaving rats in Atlanta bribery case tied to former city administrator

CBS46 News has uncovered a link between the Atlanta city government and the man arrested for throwing a brick into the home of a possible FBI witness.

The link is Mitzi Bickers, the city's former human services director. Bickers is a minister who once served as chair of Atlanta's school board and owned a company called Derrty South Entertainment Group, Inc.

According to records, Bickers once employed a man named Shandarrick Barnes.

CBS46 News has learned Barnes was arrested and confessed to throwing a brick into the Atlanta home of E.R. Mitchell in September of 2015. According to police, the brick had the words, "E.R., shut your mouth. Shut up" written on it. Two dead rats were also left at Mitchell's door during that incident, along with another dead rat left on the hood of Mitchell's vehicle, police said.

Mitchell told Atlanta police he had a federal case open and that he believed the brick-throwing incident was related to the federal case.

CBS46 News learned that Barnes did prison time for racketeering in a bail bond scam in the DeKalb County jail.

On Thursday, Mayor Kasim Reed tried to distance himself from Mitzi Bickers, Barnes former employer.

"She ran our human services department. Beyond that, I don't have much to say about that," said Reed. She was not a direct report to my office. She did report to the chief of staff. I hope as folks follow all of this, understand, there's 8,000 people who work for the city of Atlanta."

Bickers also worked on Reed's campaign for mayor, he said.

Federal authorities have not named Bickers or Barnes in the federal bribery case.

