Video shows home healthcare worker assaulting 94 year-old woman

A disturbing video has surfaced, showing a home healthcare worker assaulting a 94 year-old woman.

The incident happened at the elderly woman's home in Houston, Texas on January 1.

According to the Memorial Village Police Department, Brenda Floyd became upset with the elderly woman after seeing her feeding her dog "people food". Floyd then struck the woman several times as she walked out of the room.

Multiple news outlets say Floyd has been arrested.

WATCH the video (WARNING: Graphic language)

