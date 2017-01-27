Video shows home healthcare worker assaulting 94 year-old woman

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
Atlanta Police officer Dennis Castro was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.More >
Atlanta Police officer Dennis Castro was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.More >
CBS46 has learned that the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be ready, and will thus remain shut for the start of the football season.More >
CBS46 has learned that the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be ready, and will thus remain shut for the start of the football season.More >