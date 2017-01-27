Samuel Jackson shows Falcons love on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

There's no question who actor Samuel Jackson will be rooting for when the Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Jackson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night and was extremely excited when Kimmel asked him about his Falcons going to the Super Bowl.

He let out a loud scream and yelled out "Rise Up", much to the delight of a number of people in the studio audience.

Jackson explained to Kimmel that he went to college at Morehouse and as he was attending the school, he worked concessions at several Falcons games when they played at Fulton County Stadium.

When asked by Kimmel if he was a "hater" of the Patriots, Jackson simply replied, "Yes".

Watch the video below!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.