Atlanta restaurateur Richard Thomas dead at 82

Richard Thomas, the man who founded R. Thomas Deluxe Grill, an eclectic vegetarian eatery in Buckhead as well as Bonjangles died Wednesday, according to his family.

Thomas, who was 82, also served as the first president at Kentucky Fried Chicken died at 82, What Now Atlanta reported.

What Now also reported Thomas owned several franchises of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants. He would build Bonjangles' Famous Chicken and biscuits into a 28 location franchise across the south.

The restaurant bearing his namesake in the central Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead was his baby, called "an oasis... surrounded by tropical birds and lush gardens cared for by [Richard] himself" started out as a burger restaurant in 1985, according to its website. He personally continued to help run the restaurant and spent most of his time there a New York Times profile says.

"After I sold Bojangles’, I didn’t do anything but wander. I spent a lot of time in California. In San Francisco, I saw this little health food restaurant that I liked and I thought, maybe I’ll come back to Atlanta and do a kind of healthy thing. I came back and rented this building on Peachtree Street and we opened up in 1985," James told the NYT.

In a history of the restaurant (which is open 24 hours) written by Thomas' son James Thomas, Richard Thomas is called a man who has lived many roles.

"From a wandering journeyman, to wacky recluse, a humble activist, an animal lover (specialty in birds), and a gardener. Since planting roots here at R. Thomas Deluxe Grill, R plays all these roles. It is under the guidance of a seasoned gardener and a committed father that we are always flourishing, changing and growing," the bio says.

As for the 24-hour nature of the eatery, the story is less than glorious.

“I lost the keys to the place on opening day, so we just stayed open,” James Thomas said his father told him.

