Man accused in death of Florida woman to be extradited from Henry County

Phillip Smith was arrested in the murder of a woman who went missing from Jacksonville, Florida.
The body of a woman who was reported missing from Jacksonville, Florida has been located in Henry County authorities said Friday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the body of Janice Fulton was found Friday morning. Phillip Smith has been arrested in her murder. Friday, Henry County officials said Smith will face an extradition hearing to be sent back to Florida to face charges.

Police said Smith killed Fulton Jacksonville and brought her body to Henry County about four hours away. It is unclear exactly where the body was found.

It is also unknown what connection Smith has to the area or to Fulton.

