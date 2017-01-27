Lyft driver accused of raping woman on ride home

A Cobb County Lyft driver was arrested after he allegedly raped a passenger.

A man accused of raping a woman after she got into his car on a Lyft ride faces felony rape charges.

Jerome Booze of Decatur, GA. was arrested and charged with felony rape after police said he sexually assaulted a Cobb County woman while giving her a ride home.

Police said the woman used the Lyft service to get a ride home from a bar in Atlanta to her home in Vinings when the incident took place.

According to Lyft's website, they do full background checks on drivers, eliminating anyone with a felony, violent or sex crimes.

