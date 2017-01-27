Two dead, child critical after east Atlanta police chase

Police say two people are dead after the driver of a pickup truck led authorities on a chase prior to crashing head-on with two other vehicles in downtown Atlanta.

Georgia State Patrol said an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle in the Capitol Hill area and initiated a traffic stop. The driver stopped before fleeing the scene, which led to a chase on I-20 eastbound, according to authorities.

Police say during the chase, the driver of the pickup truck eventually entered a gas station parking lot on Memorial Drive, drove out of the parking lot and crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on.

After hitting the first vehicle, police say the driver of the pickup truck hit a second vehicle, causing the truck to overturn on its driver side and burst into flames.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, and the driver of the first vehicle hit both died at the scene. Additionally, a child in the first vehicle hit was also taken to the hospital.

The driver killed during the accident not involved with the chase was identified as 47-year-old Ashley Tewell, of Decatur. Police say her daughter, 7-year-old Lindsey Tewell, was the child taken to the hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

Police have not yet identified the driver of the pickup truck.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.