Arrest made in shooting death of teen at house party

A 16-year-old faces felony murder charges in the shooting death of a teenager at a house party, police said Friday.

Police said they arrested Trevais Ways, 16, of Snellville on January 25 and charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Police said while Ways was at the July 2016 house party on Aviator Circle in Lawrenceville he was involved in a dispute over a cellphone theft. He pulled out a firearm and began firing inside the home.

Police said they arrested Aundre Brooks, 19, of Lithonia on involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct charges. They said he opened fire inside of the home while acting as a security guard as a response to the gunfire from Ways.

Jahlah Branch, 17, was shot and killed. Police said at the time there were more than 30 other people at the home.

Brooks is being held in the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Ways is currently being held at Rockdale RYDC. He has been charged as an adult.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.