Lawmakers seek to collect sales tax from online retailers

A bill proposed by a Georgia House Republican seeks to grow the state's bottom line by collecting sales tax from online sellers.

The bill, put forth by Rep. Jay Powell, seeks to require businesses that sell more than $250,000 in revenue to or complete more than 200 sales in a year to collect Georgia's sales tax on their sales.

If the retailers don't collect tax at the time of the sale, they'd have to send customers a "tax due" notice each year. That notice would also have to be sent to the Georgia Department of Revenue so they can keep track of those who owe money.

Failure to comply with the law would cause retailers to face penalties of up to $10 for each failure.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

