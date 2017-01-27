Lawmakers seek to collect sales tax from online retailers

Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
CBS46 is searching for answers as a community fights back after the city of Atlanta removed part of a bike lane in a predominantly black neighborhood.More >
CBS46 is searching for answers as a community fights back after the city of Atlanta removed part of a bike lane in a predominantly black neighborhood.More >
Cities across the country are wrapping up events designed to help improve relationships between communities and law enforcement.More >
Cities across the country are wrapping up events designed to help improve relationships between communities and law enforcement.More >
Construction crews for the west side Beltline are finishing work on three more miles of the popular trail. The new segment near Morehouse College is supposed to open in a few weeks. It will link Washington Park to Adair Park in an historic neighborhood struggling with abandoned and blighted home.More >
Construction crews for the west side Beltline are finishing work on three more miles of the popular trail. The new segment near Morehouse College is supposed to open in a few weeks. It will link Washington Park to Adair Park in an historic neighborhood struggling with abandoned and blighted home.More >
The Atlanta economy is booming with several different industries, including online payments. It's giving Atlanta the nickname of "Transaction Alley."More >
The Atlanta economy is booming with several different industries, including online payments. It's giving Atlanta the nickname of "Transaction Alley."More >
Just in time for the start of the new school year, the CBS46 Surprise Squad is back!More >
Just in time for the start of the new school year, the CBS46 Surprise Squad is back!More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as FBI director.More >
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as FBI director.More >
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >
The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.More >
The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.More >
The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care voteMore >
The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care voteMore >
President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >
President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >
Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.More >
Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.More >
President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.More >
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.More >
CBS46 is challenging Georgia lawmakers about why they didn't approve a sales tax holiday this year.More >
CBS46 is challenging Georgia lawmakers about why they didn't approve a sales tax holiday this year.More >