CBS46 Morning News Code Word Sweepstakes - Feb. 2017

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The CBS46 Morning News Code Word Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Thursday, February 2, 2017 and ends at 8:00 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 7:15 a.m., E.T. each weekday during the sweepstakes period to be eligible. Entries become the property of WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14th Street, NW, Atlanta, GA and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock is the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor: WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30318

ENTRY: Watch CBS46 Morning News on WGCL-TV each weekday of the sweepstakes from Thursday, 2/2/17 to Wednesday, 3/1/17 between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. E.T. A video and audio announcement will provide the daily code word. Prior to 7:15 a.m. E.T. each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, go to www.cbs46.com, click on the CBS46 Sweepstakes banner at the top of the homepage, complete the registration and enter the correct daily code word to receive one (1) entry for that day. There is no cost to register or enter.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per code word per day.

No group entries. Non-winning daily/weekly entries will not be carried forward to subsequent drawings.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL-TV viewing area, in the following counties: BANKS BARROW, BARTOW, BUTTS, CARROLL, CHATTOOGA, CHEROKEE, CLARKE, CLAYTON, COBB, COWETA, DAWSON, DEKALB, DOUGLAS, FANNIN, FAYETTE, FLOYD, FORSYTH, FULTON, GILMER, GORDON, GREENE, GWINNETT, HABERSHAM, HALL, HARALSON, HEARD, HENRY, JACKSON, JASPER, LAMAR, LUMPKIN, MADISON, MERIWETHER, MORGAN, NEWTON, OCONEE, OGLETHORPE, PAULDING, PICKENS, PIKE, POLK, PUTNAM, RABUN, ROCKDALE, SPALDING, TOWNS, TROUP, UNION, UPSON, WALTON, WHITE, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGCL-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Thursday, February 2, 2017 through Wednesday, March, 1, 2017 at approximately 8:00 a.m. E.T., WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received that day containing a correct code word. One (1) Daily Prize Winner (Twenty (20) total) each weekday of the contest period will receive a $500.00 Visa Gift Card(approximate retail value $500.00). One (1) weekday prize per household.

The twenty (20) Daily Prize Winners will each be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 9:00 a.m. E.T. on the day of each drawing. Visa gift cards are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. Each Daily Prize Winner is responsible for picking up Visa Gift Card prize at WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14th Street, NW, Atlanta, GA by March 24, 2017.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. WGCL/Meredith Corporation reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from all remaining eligible entries containing a correct code word. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: WGCL/Meredith Corporation assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. WGCL/Meredith Corporation reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. WGCL/Meredith Corporation further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, WGCL/Meredith Corporation reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received containing a correct code word prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received containing a correct code word.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at http://www.cbs46.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for WGCL/Meredith Corporation to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by March 24, 2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner will be selected from among the eligible entries containing a correct code word by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Georgia state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after March 24, 2017, to Winner’s List/CBS46 Morning News Code Word Sweepstakes at the WGCL/Meredith Corporation address above.