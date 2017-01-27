Identity thieves crash on I-285 running from Cobb County police

Cobb County police arrested two men and two women accused of shopping with stolen credit cards in Cumberland Mall on Friday.

The group is also suspected of committing a strong arm robbery at North Point Mall in Alpharetta hours earlier.

A credit card company alerted police that a stolen card was being used to purchase shoes at Champs Sports. Witnesses said the accused men and women came in the store asking for Jordans and Tims.

While paying for the shoes, they used several cards that got declined before finding one that worked.

Police arrived an hour later to take a report, and at about the same time the accused identity thieves came back to the store. They attempted to return the shoes in exchange for cash and were recognized as the people police were looking for.

The suspects jumped into a black pickup truck and headed west down I-285, but they crashed into a wall near the Atlanta Road exit around 3 p.m. By that time, their tires were all but gone on two of their wheels.

Police were able to catch four of the five suspects immediately.

One woman was able to get away.

