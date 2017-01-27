What you need to know about GoFundMe - CBS46 News

What you need to know about GoFundMe

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Every week Better Call Harry works with the Better Business Bureau bringing light to stories that affect you.

Many of you donate to crowd-funding websites, such as GoFundMe. What you may not know is that GoFundMe is a for-profit company, and keeps part of your contribution in addition to charging a processing fee.

Better Call Harry has more tips if you're thinking of donating.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Who is Harry Samler? »

Connect with CBS46

  • Better Call HarryMore>>

  • Car lot shuts down, shorting customers and workers

    Car lot shuts down, shorting customers and workers

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-08-01 23:22:18 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    For the last three months, Better Call Harry has been fighting to get a refund for a Conyers man. He put down $3,500 for a truck, but when financing fell through, the dealer refused to return the deposit. The car lot has now shut down.

    More >

    For the last three months, Better Call Harry has been fighting to get a refund for a Conyers man. He put down $3,500 for a truck, but when financing fell through, the dealer refused to return the deposit. The car lot has now shut down.

    More >

  • Woman scammed while trying to get home repaired

    Woman scammed while trying to get home repaired

  • Collecting a judgment much tougher than winning one

    Collecting a judgment much tougher than winning one

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:49:22 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    We've been following the case of a Rockdale County man who put down $3,500 on a truck, but when his financing fell through, the dealer refused to refund the money. Roger Crews took Quick Cars owners to small claims court and won. But weeks after the ruling, Crews still hasn't received his money.

    More >

    We've been following the case of a Rockdale County man who put down $3,500 on a truck, but when his financing fell through, the dealer refused to refund the money. Roger Crews took Quick Cars owners to small claims court and won. But weeks after the ruling, Crews still hasn't received his money.

    More >
    •   