Muslim student dragged out of student government meeting

On Thursday night Asma Elhuni was dragged out of a public SGA meeting at Georgia State University(GSU) for asking a question.

The University's president, Mark Becker was attending the meeting and Elhuni asked if he would take questions from the public.

Becker only wanted to take questions from the SGA senate, however student organizers printed and passed out copies of questions written by students to the senators in case they were willing to pass along student concerns to the president.

Even after Elhuni was threatened by the campus police to receive a criminal trespassing charge along with a 2-year ban from the campus,Elhuni courageously stood and asked "why won't Dr. Mark Becker sign a community benefits Agreement?"

Elhuni is the 2016 MLK Humanitarian Award recipient and this is not her first time being issued a ban for "trespassing on her own campus.

At a 2016 commencement ceremony, Elhuni exercised her freedom of speech which was rescinded the next day.

After the incident this video was posted on the USASGSU Facebook page.

