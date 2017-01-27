Police: Man arrested for attempting to have sex with minor

Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to have sex with a minor in Pickens County.

A spokesperson with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office says Edwin Lumpkin communicated with a 15-year-old on social media. Police say he "began expressing his desires to the individual and began asking for opportunities to meet for sex."

During the conversation, police say a detective started communicating with Lumpkin online.

Police say Lumpkin set up a time to meet with the teen and drove about 136 miles from Roanoke, Alabama to Pickens County to meet the teen at a convenience store on Jan. 26.

At this point, police say they met Lumpkin instead and arrested him without incident.

He is being charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor and criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

