Person in wheelchair hit by vehicle at MARTA station

Police say a person in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle at a MARTA station in Atlanta on Friday.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at the Lindbergh MARTA station, located in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road NE.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police said the person was hit by a woman driving an SUV.

The condition of the person hit was not provided by authorities.

