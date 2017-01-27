School, community leaders call for board member's resignation

Several civic and school community leaders in Cobb County came together Friday to express unified outrage over two e-mails sent by a Cobb County school board member, including what they consider racist and inappropriate terms to describe Latino immigrants.

School board member David Banks sent the e-mails from his private e-mail account in 2015 and 2016 and the messages were in turn leaked and shared with the media.

Throughout the most recent message, the term "illegal alien" is repeatedly used when talking about crime and murder rates, among other statistics, in Los Angeles.

"If you have those feelings, whether they're personal or on your professional email, you still have those feelings," said Connie Jackson, the President of the Cobb County Association of Educators.

"This kind of language is not allowed in the school, or in the classroom. Why should we tolerate this kind of language from an elected official?" said Carlos Garcia of the Pro Immigrant Alliance of Cobb County.

He, along with others, were calling for Banks to step down from his position on the school board. Banks could not be reached for comment Friday and school board president David Chastain declined to comment based on the fact the incident centered around Banks' private e-mail, and did not involve his school board account.

