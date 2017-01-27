One kidnapping victim located, another still missing in Union City

One victim has been found and another is still missing following what police say was a kidnapping in Union City on Friday.

Police say they believe two people were abducted at gunpoint around 4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with Union City police said units responded to the 6200 block of Londonderry Way and Lancaster Lane after witnesses reported seeing the two men being chased through a restaurant parking lot.

Police say they believe the men were forced into a white, late model Ford F-150 pickup tuck against their will.

Police say they do not know the identities of the victims or alleged kidnappers.

As mentioned before, one victim has been found and investigators are still trying to determine the whereabouts of the second man.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at (770) 515-7851.

