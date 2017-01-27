Mostly sunny, cold in Atlanta on Saturday

Plan on mostly sunny skies in Atlanta on Saturday with cold temperatures.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

If you have to get anything done outdoors on Saturday in Atlanta, it'll be dry, but remain cold! We're watching the potential for a few flurries in the north Georgia mountains on Sunday, but none of that is expected in metro Atlanta. In fact, it's expected to remain mostly dry in Atlanta through the end of next week!

Plan your day

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 32°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 32°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Mostly sunny. 43°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Mostly sunny. 43°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. 3 PM

Mostly sunny. 50°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Mostly sunny. 50°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. 5 PM

Mostly sunny. 48°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 48°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly clear. 43°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly clear. 43°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly clear. 36°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Saturday

6:04 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

There is no rain in the forecast for metro Atlanta in the next seven days.

