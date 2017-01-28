First test of I-75 toll lanes comes with Monday rush hour

The first reversible toll roads in Georgia opened along I-75 over the weekend, but they face their first real challenge Monday: a metro Atlanta weekday commute.

The $226 million project, which stretches along the highway from Henry to Clayton County is expected to help ease congestion on the roadways.

The lanes will run 12 miles along I-75, starting from State Route 155 or McDonough Road in Henry County north to State Route 138 or Stockbridge Highway in Clayton County.

The cost for travelers is based on peak times, meaning prices will be higher during rush hour travel. The minimum price is 50 cents and the maximum, which would be during peak times, is $10.80. Travelers must have a Peach Pass if they intend to use the lanes, and a violation will cost you $25 per infraction, plus the cost of the toll.

Officials say they will have dedicated HERO trucks to monitor the lanes, along with a camera system and security gates to keep traffic flowing in the right direction.

Also, all emergency crews have done practice scenarios to respond if a crash happens on the lanes.

Not everyone is on board with the project. Some people who live in the area tell CBS46 News that the lanes are a waste of taxpayer money and won't necessarily help with truck traffic.

Some commuters also worry that the way the lanes end abruptly could create a safety hazard.

The executive director of the State Road and Tollway Authority says the lanes will offer an alternative for commuters.

"This entire project is designed to be a bypass, especially for people that are trying to go through those points into the city, or equally as important, those who have finished their workday," said executive director Chris Tomlinson.

