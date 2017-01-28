Crews on scene of DeKalb County apartment fire - CBS46 News

Crews on scene of DeKalb County apartment fire

By WGCL Digital Team
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

CBS46 has learned that fire crews are battling a blaze at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

The fire started around 7:20 a.m. at the Creekside Forest Apartments on the 3000 block of Ember Drive in Decatur.

Four units were damaged but officials tell CBS46 News that those units were vacant. 

No injuries were sustained.

