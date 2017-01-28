Crews on scene of DeKalb County apartment fire

Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Construction crews for the west side Beltline are finishing work on three more miles of the popular trail. The new segment near Morehouse College is supposed to open in a few weeks. It will link Washington Park to Adair Park in an historic neighborhood struggling with abandoned and blighted home.More >
Construction crews for the west side Beltline are finishing work on three more miles of the popular trail. The new segment near Morehouse College is supposed to open in a few weeks. It will link Washington Park to Adair Park in an historic neighborhood struggling with abandoned and blighted home.More >
Sunday morning, dozens of runners laced up their shoes to run in honor of a Dekalb County woman killed last week.More >
Sunday morning, dozens of runners laced up their shoes to run in honor of a Dekalb County woman killed last week.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >
CBS46 is digging through brand new information about the DeKalb County police officer caught on camera hitting a woman repeatedly during an arrest in June at a Chevron station on Glenwood Road.More >
CBS46 is digging through brand new information about the DeKalb County police officer caught on camera hitting a woman repeatedly during an arrest in June at a Chevron station on Glenwood Road.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >
People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >