Alabama man busted in Pickens County for allegedly soliciting sex with teen

An Alabama man is behind bars after he was busted in Pickens County for allegedly soliciting sex from who he thought was a teenage girl.

Edwin Brian Lumpkin, 27, of Roanoke, Alabama, was arrested Thursday night after attempting to meet the girl, who turned out to be an undercover detective.

According to FetchYourNews.com out of Pickens County, Lumpkin has been charged with charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor and criminal attempt to commit child molestation.

A Pickens County Sheriff's Office Facebook post says this may not be an isolated incident and there could be other victims.

