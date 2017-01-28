Local school to close day after Super Bowl on recommendation of Arthur Blank

A recommendation by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has prompted officials at Pace Academy in Atlanta to close the facility the day after Super Bowl LI.

In a video posted to sharing site Vimeo, Head of School Fred Assaf talks with one of the students, Kylie about rumors going around the school that class will be closed on Monday, February 6.

Kylie just happens to be the daughter of Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Kylie says she needs to take her request into her own hands and the video switches to Arthur Blank practicing his dance moves, set to hip-hop music.

Assaf asks Blank his opinion on whether or not school should be canceled and Blanks offers his suggestion.

Watch the video below

