Porter, Wall keep Wizards hot in blowout win over Hawks

Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Atlanta. Washington won 112-86. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By GEORGE HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Otto Porter Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds, John Wall scored 19 and the Washington Wizards moved within a half-game of the Southeast Division lead with an easy 112-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Washington has won three straight and 10 of 12, improving to 20-8 since Dec. 5.

Kent Bazemore scored 15 and Dwight Howard had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks, suddenly clinging to that slim lead in the Southeast. They had won 12 of 15 and were coming off an inspiring victory with a late rally Wednesday at Chicago.

All five Washington starters scored in double figures for the 15th time this season, most in the NBA. Markieff Morris, Marcin Gortat and Bradley Beal each had 15 points.

