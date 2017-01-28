Missing Atlanta girl located in good health

UPDATE: An Atlanta teen last seen at her home Friday afternoon has been found by police.

Khadayjah Hester, 15, was last seen around 1 p.m. at her home on the 200 block of Fennel Way in southwest Atlanta.

Hester's aunt says she was contacted by Khadayjah and told she was at an unknown location.

She is believed to have a mental condition and is currently without her medication.

She is described as a black female standing about 5'6" tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

