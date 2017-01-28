Reinhardt University assistant professor debuts book on women in politics

Dr. Karen Owen, Reinhardt University assistant professor of political science and director of the MPA program, has released a new book that examines the role of mentorship in helping women advance in politics.

“Women Officeholders and the Role Models Who Pioneered the Way,” published by Lexington Books – The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, combines three decades of electoral data and analyzes why American women run for political offices and how their predecessors influenced them.

“Dr. Owen's work convincingly argues, through a variety of research methodologies and data, that, indeed, women who hold public office serve as not only role models for other women but actively mentor and motivate them to serve the public good,” said Dr. Mark Roberts, Reinhardt University Provost.

Owen worked for five years conducting interviews, collecting data and compiling information. She said she hopes other collegiate professors will share her years of research with their students like she does with hers at Reinhardt University.

“Dr. Owen's devotion to her scholarship is equaled only by her devotion to her students, whether first-year students or graduate students. But the partnership between professors and students is exactly what Reinhardt University does best,” Roberts said. “And Dr. Owen is one of our shining role models for successful women in academia."

Dr. Owen will hold a presentation of her book at the R.T. Jones Library, located at 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., March 13.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.