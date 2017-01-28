Copy-VIDEO: FedEx employee steps in to stop the burning of the American flag

VIDEO: FedEx employee steps in to stop the burning of the Americ - CBS46 News

(MEREDITH / CNN) A FedEx employee in Iowa City stepped in when he saw a group of protesters burning the American flag. The protesters went to burn another flag and the worker came back with a fire extinguisher to put it out. 

FedEx says they've spoken with the employee about the incident and they're handling the matter internally.

The employee says his actions have nothing to do with the company.