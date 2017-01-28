Rain, snow mix in mountains Sunday

A quick-moving system called a "clipper" will bring parts of north Georgia a light wintry mix through the day Sunday.



Most of us just see a quick increase in clouds Sunday afternoon with chilly and breezy conditions. Northern counties and especially the mountains will see light rain and snow showers tomorrow afternoon and evening. Higher elevations in the northeast GA mountains could get a dusting to an inch of snow, but most areas will just see flurries.

Sunny Skies return Monday, but windy and cold conditions continue through the day.

