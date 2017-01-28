Mayor Reed: All detainees at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport cleared and released

CBS46 has learned that several people from Muslim countries were detained at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Saturday.

Sarah Owings, with the American Immigration Lawyers Association says a husband, wife, child, and 76-year-old grandmother were four of the people detained. The husband and grandmother were released.

She says lawyers were not given access to the detainees.

Georgia Rep. John Lewis released the following statement on the issue:

I am deeply concerned to hear that permanent residents of the state of Georgia and dozens of others who have immigrated legally to this country—submitting to all the laws, rules and regulations required—were detained at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta today. Apparently, they had visited relatives who remained in their native land, and one day after an executive order issued from the White House blocked access to this country, lawful permanent residents have been detained. People immigrate to America because they are inspired by our commitment to justice and democracy. To treat as strangers these law-abiding immigrants, to whom we as a nation have seen fit to grant permanent status, is a stain on the integrity of our country and threatens the democratic principles this nation stands for. This is a dark hour for America. We must all be vigilant in this time and work persistently without ceasing to ensure that fairness, freedom, and justice prevail in the United States of America.”

According to Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, all of the detainees have been cleared and released.

At @ATLairport right now. All eleven individuals who were detained at Hartsfield-Jackson airport have been cleared & released. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 29, 2017

In an article from the Associated Press, A federal judge issued an emergency order Saturday night temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban, saying travelers who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement early Sunday that said the court order would not affect the overall implementation of the White House order and the court order affected a small number of travelers who were inconvenienced by security procedures upon their return.

