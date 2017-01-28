1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex

According to authorities, Omisha Sands and another suspect are responsible for the burglaries of four homes that were vacant but furnished, and up for sale.More >
Gwinnett County Police say Tiffany Webb and Ricardo Blalock conducted an elaborate scam at the Studio Movie Grill.More >
A police officer was dragged, and CBS46 is asking investigators if the reason police gave chase in this case was worth the risk.More >
Police say two people were shot and one person was pinned under a vehicle in northwest Atlanta Wednesday evening.More >
Gwinnett County Police say Tiffany Webb and Ricardo Blalock conducted an elaborate scam at the Studio Movie Grill.More >
CBS46 is investigating the safety of Settles Bridge in Gwinnett County after a teenager jumped from it on July 30 and drowned in the Chattahoochie River below.More >
Police say one person has been captured, while another remains at large after a shooting in Gwinnett County Monday.More >
A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.More >
A Gwinnett County man drowned in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park in Suwanee on Sunday, July 30.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
An Atlanta woman wants an R. Kelly's concert canceled. Oronike Odeleye may get her wish, telling CBS46 the Fulton County attorney is asking promoter Live Nation to call it off.More >
