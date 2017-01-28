1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex

Two people are now in custody after a shooting in Gwinnett County left one man is dead and another injured, Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Ridge Brook Trail at the Bridgewater Apartments.

According to police, the incident began sometime before 5:15 pm when they received a call of a person shot at the apartment complex. The caller stated an unknown person came to their apartment and had possibly had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located that male with unknown injuries. A search of the area was conducted and officers located a second male in the breezeway of building 3200. The second male was deceased. He has been identified as J'Kobe Wilkerson, 19.

The original victim was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center – Lawrenceville with unknown injuries.

Christopher Tavarez, 18, and Bailey Foney-Ray, 18, were arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and conspiracy.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case #17-008943.

