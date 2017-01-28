Dozens of animals need homes in Clayton County

More than 100 animals in the Clayton County animal control center need homes.

Officials with animal control are closing the facility temporarily next Friday for two weeks to allow for an extensive deep cleaning.

Officials are looking for people to adopt, rescue, or temporarily house the animals during this time.

All adoption fees will be waived for the next 30 days, which includes the cost of a rabies shot.

Anyone interested in helping, whether a resident or rescue group, can contact Rescue Coordinator Brittni Daniels at 770-477-7583 or 404-558-0447. Daniels can also be reached via email at rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov.

To contact the shelter, call 770-477-3509.

