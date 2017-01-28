Metro Atlanta natives set to play in Super Bowl LI

There are just eight day until the Super Bowl, and Carroll County will be well represented in this year's big game.

Of the 106 athletes playing in the game, two are former Carrolton High School student athletes. And they have a lot more in common than sharing a hometown.

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Joshua Harris and New England Patriots DB Jonathan Jones will be playing underneath the brightest lights of professional football-Super Bowl 51.

Carrolton High is rich is sports history and a perennial powerhouse in prep football, and coaches here say Harris and Jones were some of the best student-athletes this school has ever seen.

