Thousands turn out for Falcons Super Bowl send-off in Atlantic Station

Tens of thousands of people gathered at Atlantic Station Sunday for a send-off rally before the Falcons travel to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

The rally began at 12 p.m. at Central Park inside Atlantic Station. The team's motorcade also stopped by on its way to the airport.

There was an autograph session with former Falcons players D.J. Shockley, Brian Finneran and Ray Buchanan and Falcons cheerleaders also joined Freddie the Falcon for all kinds of giveaways and games.

Speaking of the airport, Delta Air Lines is offering six special flights to Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday as well as 10 extra flights on Saturday.

Other airlines are also adding flights, including Jet Blue, Southwest and United Airlines.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.