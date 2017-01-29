Thousands protest Trump travel ban at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Atlantans plan to continue their part in nationwide protests against a travel ban instituted by the Trump administration.

Members of the group "A Stand for Refugees and Immigrants" held a demonstration outside of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Sunday and more protests were expected to follow on Monday.

At least 11 people were detained at the Atlanta airport after the travel ban went into effect. All of those detainees have since been cleared and released.

Trump administration: Implementation "a massive success story"

The order, which is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program, has been under intense scrutiny since it went into effect.

Trump administration officials dismissed that scrutiny, according to the AP.

In a background call with reporters, a senior administration official declared the order's implementation "a massive success story," claiming it had been done "seamlessly and with extraordinary professionalism."

Still, administration officials appear to be taking another look at some parts of the order.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement Sunday saying that, absent information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, residency would be a "dispositive factor in our case-by-case determination." That means citizens of the seven countries who hold permanent U.S. "green cards" will be allowed to re-enter the U.S.

Officials had previously said they would be barred from returning. It remains unclear what kind of additional screening they will now face.



The executive order has since been partially blocked by a federal judge allowing those detained at airports and in transit not to be sent back.

