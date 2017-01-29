Airbnb offering free lodging for displaced refugees

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted on Facebook that his company would house any refugees who were stuck in limbo because of the executive order.

"Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone else who needs it in the event they are denied the ability to board a U.S.-bound flight and are not in your city/country of residence," he posted. He included his email address for anyone who needed assistance.

Box CEO Aaron Levie also promised to donate, and in an email sent to CNNMoney Saturday, Levie also called the executive order "immoral."

"It's also deeply flawed as a matter of policy and will undermine our economy and security in the long-term if maintained," Levie wrote. "America's principles should be about openness and inclusion, and we're sending the wrong message to our communities and the rest of the world about maintaining these principles."

Selena Larson contributed reporting.

