South Carolina woman pens emotional Facebook post on inability to return to U.S.

A woman of Iranian descent living in South Carolina is letting the world know exactly what it means to be a victim of the new law banning citizens of certain countries access into the United States.

Nazanin Zinouri, a Clemson University graduate, said she was extremely excited to take a trip to see her family in Iran. She says everything was normal until she started hearing rumors of the possible implementation of a ban on travelers coming into the U.S. from those seven countries.

Zinouri says she cut her trip short so she could return home in order to avoid any confusion.

She says while in Dubai, she boarded a flight to Washington D.C. Once aboard, two TSA security officers removed her from the flight.

Zinouri says she's lived and worked in the U.S. for over seven years. She wonders what will happen to her home, vehicles and pets if she's not allowed re-entry into the U.S.

