New Senior Pastor named at New Birth Baptist following death of Eddie Long

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia has named a new Senior Pastor following the death of Eddie Long earlier this month.

Stephen A. Davis was formally introduced Sunday morning.

He previously served as Senior Pastor and President of New Birth Birmingham in Birmingham, Alabama. Davis oversaw the expansion of the church from Refiner's House to New Birth Birmingham in 2011.

“My wife, Darlene and I, are blessed beyond measure and thoroughly thrilled to serve New Birth Lithonia, building on the foundation that Bishop Eddie L. Long established for this amazing ministry.” Davis said in a press release, “We look forward to advancing the Kingdom of God, transforming more unsaved into believers for Christ, continuing to bridge the gap in the communities that New Birth serves and elevating New Birth to new heights.”

Davis will continue to lead New Birth Birmingham in addition to the extended campus of New Birth Tuscaloosa.

