New Senior Pastor named at New Birth Baptist following death of Eddie Long

A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
An Atlanta woman wants an R. Kelly's concert canceled. Oronike Odeleye may get her wish, telling CBS46 the Fulton County attorney is asking promoter Live Nation to call it off.More >
An Atlanta woman wants an R. Kelly's concert canceled. Oronike Odeleye may get her wish, telling CBS46 the Fulton County attorney is asking promoter Live Nation to call it off.More >