Clark Atlanta student stuck in Saudi Arabia due to travel ban

A woman who attends Clark Atlanta University on a student visa is feeling the impact of the travel ban instituted by the Trump administration on Friday.

She's trapped in Saudi Arabia where she is blocked from leaving.

Reham Noaman attempted to board a flight bound to Atlanta from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia but was unable to.

Noaman is a third-year doctoral student at the university and is from Yemen.

As a condition of her visa status, she is meticulously vetted after each semester and also receives a scholarship from the U.S. State Department for education expenses.

Trump administration: Implementation "a massive success story"

The order, which is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program, has been under intense scrutiny since it went into effect.

Trump administration officials dismissed that scrutiny, according to the AP.

In a background call with reporters, a senior administration official declared the order's implementation "a massive success story," claiming it had been done "seamlessly and with extraordinary professionalism."

Still, administration officials appear to be taking another look at some parts of the order.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement Sunday saying that, absent information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, residency would be a "dispositive factor in our case-by-case determination." That means citizens of the seven countries who hold permanent U.S. "green cards" will be allowed to re-enter the U.S.

Officials had previously said they would be barred from returning. It remains unclear what kind of additional screening they will now face.



The executive order has since been partially blocked by a federal judge allowing those detained at airports and in transit not to be sent back.

