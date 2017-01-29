Cold day Monday, but big warm-up coming

Sunshine returns Monday, but it will still be a very cold day.

It will be windy overnight with wind chills in the 20s in the morning. The breezy conditions continue through the day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

After Monday, high pressure works it\s way in from the south, bringing with it much milder air. By Tuesday, temperatures climb into the mid-60s and the 60s continue through Thursday.

